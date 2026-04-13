Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: ‘Vatican-US clash’ narrative Is exaggerated

April 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diana Montagna's Substack

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke, the former prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, said in an interview that the “narrative of an ongoing clash” between Pope Leo XIV and President Donald Trump “is exaggerated.”

“The Pope has invited everyone to work for peace, as he rightly should,” Cardinal Burke, 77, said in an interview with Il Giornale. “His compass is the teaching of the Church, found in the Catechism and as classically articulated by Saint Augustine.”

The interview was published on April 11, a day before the president blasted Pope Leo in a lengthy social media post.

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