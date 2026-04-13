Catholic World News

Report: Pope wishes to visit Vietnam in near future

April 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vietnam News Agency

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV told a leading Vietnamese government official that he wishes to Vietnam in the near future, the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Trần Thanh Mẫn, chairman of the National Assembly, invited the Pontiff to visit the nation during an April 11 audience. Mẫn “highly valued the Pope’s messages of peace and his valuable contributions to promoting peace, social justice, environmental protection, and care for the poor,” according to VNA.

VNA reported that the Pope “expressed his gratitude to Vietnamese authorities for facilitating the stable and effective operation of the Holy See’s Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam, and voiced his hope for more frequent exchanges and interactions to further deepen bilateral ties, in line with shared interests and the aspirations of the Catholic community.”

In 2023, following years of negotiations, Pope Francis named the first papal resident representative in Vietnam since 1975.

The Southeast Asian Communist nation of 106.7 million (map) is 48% Buddhist and 10% Christian, with 12% adhering to ethnic religions.

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