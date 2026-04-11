Catholic World News

Priest arrested in Belarus; whereabouts unknown

April 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Father Anatol Parakhnevich, a priest who has ministered in Vileyka, Belarus for nearly 20 years, was arrested on March 16.

“We know he was detained and his home was sealed, but we don’t know where he is being held or what any accusations against him might be,” said Father Yuri Yasevich, spokesman for the episcopal conference.

Belarus, an Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map), is 82% Christian (63% Orthodox, 17% Catholic). An autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, has led the nation since 1994.

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