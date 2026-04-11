Catholic World News

California Catholic college names Rep. Pelosi its commencement speaker

April 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Notre Dame de Namur University

CWN Editor's Note: Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, California, announced that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, will be its May 2026 commencement speaker.

Five of the 15 members of the university’s board of trustees are Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the university has 306 students, 33 of them undergraduates.

In 2022, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco barred Rep. Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion because of her support for abortion. The university is located within the archdiocese.

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