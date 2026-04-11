Catholic World News

Indian state revokes Catholic school’s recognition over conversion allegation

April 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The Indian state of Rajasthan (map) revoked its recognition of a Catholic school and ordered its 500 students transferred elsewhere following an allegation of forced conversions.

Parents of 100 of the students at St. Paul Secondary School in Dungarpur district sent a letter to the state’s chief education officer stating the allegation was false. Father Sanjay Dodiyar, the school’s administrator, said that the school is challenging the “absolutely illegal” order in court.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Sat11 April
Easter

Saturday within the Octave of Easter

Image for Saturday within the Octave of Easter

Alleluia Verse, Ps 118:24:This is the day the LORD has made; let us be glad and rejoice in it. Lastly, He showed himself to the Eleven themselves while they were at table. He reproached them for their incredulity and…

Learn more about this day.

April Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: