Catholic World News

Indian state revokes Catholic school’s recognition over conversion allegation

April 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Indian state of Rajasthan (map) revoked its recognition of a Catholic school and ordered its 500 students transferred elsewhere following an allegation of forced conversions.

Parents of 100 of the students at St. Paul Secondary School in Dungarpur district sent a letter to the state’s chief education officer stating the allegation was false. Father Sanjay Dodiyar, the school’s administrator, said that the school is challenging the “absolutely illegal” order in court.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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