Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman backs up Pentagon on tone of January meeting with Cardinal Pierre

April 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Hill

CWN Editor's Note: The director of the Holy See Press Office supported the Pentagon’s dismissals (1, 2) of a report that Elbridge Colby, the U.S. Under Secretary of War for Policy, used threatening language during a January meeting with Cardinal Christophe Pierre, then the apostolic nuncio to the United States.

The meeting was part of the nuncio’s “regular duties and provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on matters of mutual interest,” said Matteo Bruni. “The account offered by certain media outlets regarding this meeting does not correspond to the truth in any way,”

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