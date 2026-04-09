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VP Vance, Defense Department respond to report that official delivered ‘bitter lecture’ to Cardinal Pierre

April 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Newsweek

CWN Editor's Note: The Free Press reported that Defense Department officials summoned Cardinal Christophe Pierre, then the apostolic nuncio to the United States, to the Pentagon in January and delivered “a bitter lecture warning that the United States has the military power to do whatever it wants.”

Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby reportedly told Cardinal Pierre, “America has the military power to do whatever it wants in the world. The Catholic Church had better take its side.”

“I would actually like to talk to Cardinal Cristophe Pierre and, frankly, to our people, to figure out what actually happened,” Vice President JD Vance said in response. “I think it’s always a bad idea to offer an opinion on stories that are unconfirmed and uncorroborated, so I’m not going to do that.”

A spokesman for the Defense Department described the report as “highly exaggerated and distorted” and said that “the meeting between Pentagon and Vatican officials was a respectful and reasonable discussion. We have nothing but the highest regard and welcome continued dialogue with the Holy See.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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