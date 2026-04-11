Catholic World News

Islamabad archbishop lauds Pakistan’s mediation efforts in Iran war

April 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: As Iranian and U.S. delegations—the latter led by Vice President JD Vance— arrived in Pakistan for peace negotiations, the archbishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi praised the “constructive role of Pakistani leadership in promoting peace and stability.”

“War and conflict bring immense suffering to humanity and threaten the fragile peace of the entire world,” said Archbishop Joseph Arshad, whose see is headquartered in Pakistan’s capital. “Peace is not merely a political state but a sacred gift that must be protected through active justice rather than military might.”

The prelate also called on the faithful of his archdiocese to engage in a “counter-offensive of prayer” for peace.

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