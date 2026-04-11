Catholic World News

In Paris, Latin liturgy helps draw new generation to the Church

April 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of Saint-Roch in Paris, where daily Mass is offered in Latin as well as in French, had more adult converts (55) this Easter than any other parish in the city.

“All our newly baptized, except for a few exceptions, are between 20 and 30 years old,” said Father Thierry Laurent, the parish’s pastor.

The National Catholic Register described the parish as “one of the city’s traditional Latin Mass hotspots.” Paris’s second-ranking parish in the number of conversions, Saint-Eugène–Sainte-Cécile, also has Sunday Latin Masses, in both the ordinary and extraordinary forms.

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