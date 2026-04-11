Catholic World News

Russia and Ukraine agree to Orthodox Easter truce

April 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Russia and Ukraine agreed to a truce for Orthodox Easter, commemorated this year on April 12. The truce begins at 4:00 PM today.

“People need an Easter free from threats and real movement toward peace,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Russia has a chance not to return to strikes after Easter as well.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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