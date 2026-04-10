Catholic World News

US fertility rate has fallen 23% since 2007

April 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on CDC

CWN Editor's Note: The general fertility rate in the United States fell 1% in 2025, from 53.8 births per 1,000 women (ages 15-44) to 53.1 births, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The rate has generally declined since 2007, decreasing by 23%,” according to the report.

The number of births in the United States fell from 3,628,934 in 2024 to 3,606,400 in 2025.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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