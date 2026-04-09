Catholic World News

Message title announced for World Day of Migrants and Refugees

April 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development announced today that Pope Leo has chosen “Even just one of these children” as the title of his forthcoming message for the 112th World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

The Church will commemorate the next World Day of Migrants and Refugees (background) on September 27. The dicastery explained that “Even just one of these children” is a reference to Christ’s statement that “Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me” (Matthew 18:5).

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