Catholic World News

Nigerian archdiocese pleads with government to rescue abducted worshippers

April 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Kaduna, Nigeria, called on federal and state governments to rescue the Catholic and other Christian worshippers who were kidnapped in Ariko on Easter Sunday.

“The attack in Ariko left five worshippers dead, and about 35 others abducted,” said Father Christian Okewu Emmanuel, the archdiocesan chancellor, according to an Abuja-based newspaper.

“Our hearts are heavy as families grieve the loss of loved ones while others remain in captivity,” he added. “We appeal to the authorities to do all in their power to ensure their safe return.”

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