Catholic World News

Tehran cardinal writes Easter message to his flock

April 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The cardinal archbishop of Tehran-Ispahan, Iran, wrote an Easter message to his flock, a month after his evacuation to Rome.

“I find myself far from you, the flock entrusted to me, separated by the events of war, waiting to be able to see you again,” said Cardinal Dominique Mathieu, O.F.M. Conv. “In the communion of saints and in the grace of the sacraments, especially in the Eucharist, we are truly united, even when we cannot be so visibly.”

The Latin-rite Archdiocese of Tehran-Ispahan has four parishes and 3,500 Catholics, according to the Annuario Pontificio.

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