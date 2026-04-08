Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic seminary established in London

April 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic bishop of London, has established a seminary there.

“The creation of this seminary is a direct response to the growing needs of our eparchy,” said Bishop Nowakowski. “By establishing a house of formation here in London, we are investing in the future of our parishes and ensuring that our candidates for the priesthood are prepared to serve within the unique pastoral context of Great Britain.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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