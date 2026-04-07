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Pope Leo: The threat against the entire Iranian people is unacceptable

April 07, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Speaking with journalists at the conclusion of his weekly visit to Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV asked “all people of goodwill to always search for peace and not violence, to reject war—especially a war which many people have said is unjust, which is continuing to escalate and which is not resolving anything.”

“Today, as we all know, there has also been this threat against the entire people of Iran,” Pope Leo said, referring to comments made by President Donald Trump. “And this is truly unacceptable! There are certainly issues of international law here, but even more, it is a moral question concerning the good of the people as a whole, in its entirety.”

“We have a worldwide economic crisis, an energy crisis, and a situation in the Middle East of great instability, which is only provoking more hatred throughout the world,” the Pope continued. “Come back to the table. Let’s talk. Let’s look for solutions in a peaceful way.”

The Pope added:

Let’s remember, especially, the innocent: children, the elderly, the sick, so many people who have already become, or will become, victims of this continued warfare—and to remind all that attacks on civilian infrastructure are against international law, and that they are also a sign of the hatred, division, and destruction that the human being is capable of.

“We all want to work for peace. People want peace,” Pope Leo concluded. “I would invite the citizens of all the countries involved to contact the authorities—political leaders, congressmen—to ask them, to tell them, to work for peace and to reject war and violence.”

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