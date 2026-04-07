Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch decries humanitarian law breach as aid to Christian village halted

April 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, the Patriarch of the Maronite Church, condemned the cancellation of a humanitarian convoy intended for a beleaguered Christian village in southern Lebanon.

The apostolic nuncio, joined by UN peacekeepers and Catholic organizations, organized the convoy to assist the residents of Debel amid the Lebanon war.

“The cancellation of a humanitarian convoy—even for security reasons—constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law” and represents “an affront to the defenseless inhabitants of southern Lebanon, trapped in the crossfire of the war between Hezbollah and Israel,” the Patriarch said in his statement. (L’Osservatore Romano did not state whether Israeli forces or others had cancelled the aid.)

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