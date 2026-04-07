Catholic World News

Dozens killed in Easter attacks across Nigeria

April 07, 2026

Dozens of Christians were killed in Easter attacks across Nigeria.

“Multiple communities in Benue, Kaduna, and Nasarawa states report[ed] killings, abductions, and extensive destruction,” according to International Christian Concern, which assists persecuted Christians.

The Lagos-based Vanguard reported that a Protestant church and a Catholic parish were attacked on Easter Sunday in Ariko, which is located in Kaduna State. A local government official told Vanguard:

The attackers came in large numbers. They surrounded the area and began shooting sporadically at worshippers. Several people were killed, while many others were taken away into the bush.

The Nigerian army claimed that it had rescued 31 Christians who were kidnapped in Ariko, according to a BBC report. Reuters reported that local Christians disputed the army’s claim.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!