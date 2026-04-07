Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols ponders why more people are becoming Catholic

April 07, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols, until recently the archbishop of Westminster, England, reflected on the reasons behind the increasing number of conversions. He listed four: the search for belonging, the search for meaning, the beauty of Catholicism, and the Eucharist.

He concluded:

One day, I asked a woman, married to a Catholic for over twenty years and now seeking full communion, what had taken her so long. Her answer: “Nobody ever asked me!” This, too, is well worth pondering.

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