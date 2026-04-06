Nigerian diocese, army deny report of attack on cathedral
April 06, 2026
In separate statements, the Nigerian army and the Diocese of Sokoto denied a social media report that the cathedral and bishop’s residence there were attacked.
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“We categorically debunk these unfounded claims, as there was no such attack in Sokoto State,” the army said in its statement, as reported by the Abuja-based New National Star. “The safety and security of Bishop [Matthew Hassan] Kukah and the Sokoto Catholic Cathedral remain intact. Bishop Kukah is currently fulfilling his Easter duties without any disruption.”
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Further information:
- Diocese of Sokoto, Nigeria, dismisses claims of attack on cathedral (Vatican News, 4/4/26)
- Army denies attack on Catholic Cathedral, Bishop Kukah’s residence in Sokoto (New National Star, 4/6/26)
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