Catholic World News

Nigerian diocese, army deny report of attack on cathedral

April 06, 2026

In separate statements, the Nigerian army and the Diocese of Sokoto denied a social media report that the cathedral and bishop’s residence there were attacked.

“We categorically debunk these unfounded claims, as there was no such attack in Sokoto State,” the army said in its statement, as reported by the Abuja-based New National Star. “The safety and security of Bishop [Matthew Hassan] Kukah and the Sokoto Catholic Cathedral remain intact. Bishop Kukah is currently fulfilling his Easter duties without any disruption.”

 

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