Catholic World News

Myanmar: Easter Vigil celebrated for the first time in 3 years in Loikaw

April 06, 2026

The Easter Vigil was celebrated in the cathedral in Loikaw, Myanmar, for the first time in three years.

In 2023, the nation’s military occupied the cathedral complex and used it as a base in the Myanmar civil war.

“The pastoral center was bombed, forcing Bishop Celso Ba Shwe, along with priests, religious, and 80 faithful who had taken refuge in the church, to flee and begin a life in exile, far from the episcopal see,” Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported. “Since then, the local Church has endured great suffering, and the community has been at risk of dispersing as many churches and parishes in the Diocese of Loikaw were closed due to the absence of the faithful—all of whom had fled into the forests to escape the fighting.”

With the withdrawal of the military from the cathedral complex, two priests have returned; the bishop is celebrating Easter with displaced Christians.

“Today, the situation remains extremely critical, characterized by ongoing armed conflict and a severe humanitarian emergency,” said Father Paul Tinreh, a Loikaw priest.

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