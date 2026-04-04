Catholic World News

Conversions surge in France

April 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: 21,386 converts to Catholicism are expected to be baptized in France this Easter—up from 5,825 in 2022, 8,416 in 2023, 12,340 in 2024, and 17,788 in 2025.

Of the 21,386 converts, 13,234 are adults, and 8,152 are adolescents. Among the adults, 42% are between the ages of 18 and 25, and 40% are between 26 and 40.

62% of the adult converts are women, and 71% of adult converts live in urban areas.

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