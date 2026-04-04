Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar apostolic visitor discusses mandate, challenges

April 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In an article for Agenzia Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, Father Jolly Vadakken discussed his mandate as apostolic visitor to Syro-Malabar Catholics in the nations of the Arabian Peninsula, as well as the challenges that the faithful of the Eastern Catholic church face there.

10% of Catholics in Kuwait, 10% of Catholics in Qatar, and 25% of Catholics in Bahrain—largely migrant workers and their families—are members of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), based in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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