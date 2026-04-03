Catholic World News

Pope presides at Good Friday liturgy in St. Peter’s, Via Crucis at Colosseum

April 03, 2026

Pope Leo XIV presided at the liturgical Celebration of the Passion of the Lord this afternoon in St. Peter’s Basilica before presiding at the Via Crucis at the Colosseum earlier tonight.

The Pontiff celebrated the liturgy in Latin, with the only the first reading, responsorial psalm, and second reading in the vernacular (booklet, video). As is customary on Good Friday, the Preacher of the Papal Household preached the homily; during his homily, Father Roberto Pasolini, O.F.M. Cap., reflected on Christ’s fulfillment of the songs of the suffering servant in the Book of the Prophet Isaiah.

The Good Friday liturgy began at 5:00 PM and lasted for two hours; the Via Crucis (booklet, video) began at 9:15 PM, lasted nearly 90 minutes, and attracted an estimated 30,000 people.

Pope Leo XIV carried the cross for the entire Via Crucis, at Pope St. John Paul II did from 1980 to 1994; Father Francesco Patton, O.F.M., wrote the meditations (full text).

Father Patton served as the custos (Franciscan provincial) of the Holy Land from 2016 to 2025. In his meditations, he reflected on texts from the Gospels, as well as on texts from St. Francis of Assisi. (The Year of Saint Francis, which marks the 800th anniversary of the beloved saint’s death, began on January 10.)

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