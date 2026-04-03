Catholic World News

Israeli president, Pope Leo discuss Iran war

April 03, 2026

Pope Leo XIV discussed the need for diplomacy and the protection of civilians during a telephone conversation this morning with President Isaac Herzog of Israel.

“During the conversation, the need to reopen all possible channels of diplomatic dialogue was reiterated, in order to put an end to the serious ongoing conflict, with a view to achieving a just and lasting peace throughout the Middle East,” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office. “The conversation also focused on the importance of protecting the civilian population and promoting respect for international and humanitarian law.”

“I conveyed my congratulations to the sons and daughters of the Christian denominations in the Holy Land and around the world, and we expressed a shared hope for a better future for the sons and daughters of all religions,” President Herzog said in a social media post. “We addressed the war with Iran and the missile attacks targeting civilians of various religions in Israel and throughout the region, and we also discussed the situation in Lebanon and the importance of ensuring the security of Christian communities on both sides of the border.”

The Israeli president added:

I emphasized the importance that Israel attaches to its relations with the Vatican and the Christian world, and the necessity of strengthening active cooperation between the leaders of the world and religions in combating antisemitism.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!