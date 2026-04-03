Catholic World News

Pope Leo speaks with President Zelensky, expresses closeness to Ukrainian people

April 03, 2026

Pope Leo XIV discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine during a telephone call this morning with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The Holy Father extended his best wishes for the Easter holidays and reaffirmed his closeness to the Ukrainian people,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. “They then discussed the humanitarian situation, emphasizing the urgency of ensuring that the necessary aid reaches the people suffering from the conflict.”

The Vatican statement added:

Reference was also made to efforts aimed at promoting humanitarian initiatives, especially regarding the release of prisoners. Finally, hope was once again expressed that, with the commitment and cooperation of the international community, hostilities may cease as soon as possible and a just and lasting peace may be achieved.

In a social media post on his conversation with the Pope, President Zelensky emphasized continued Russian attacks on Ukraine, including “at the very moment of our conversation.”

“I spoke about the negotiation process and our work with the American team,” the Ukrainian president continued. “I also expressed gratitude for the assistance in returning our abducted children and for all the humanitarian aid the Vatican has provided to our people, particularly during this difficult winter. We also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region.”

President Zelensky added:

I wished His Holiness and all those celebrating Easter this Sunday a blessed holiday and peace. Of course, we would be glad to welcome His Holiness to Ukraine on an apostolic visit. And I am especially grateful that the Pope remembers Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, and prays for peace for our nation.

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