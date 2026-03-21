Catholic World News

In Iceland, priest under police investigation for remarks on homosexuality

March 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: The chancellor of the Diocese of Reykjavík, Iceland, is under police investigation for remarks that he made about homosexuality.

Msgr. Jakob Rolland said on a radio program that “some individuals with same-sex attraction seek spiritual guidance within the Church, including those who wish to change aspects of their lives,” ZENIT News reported. “He emphasized that the Church does not engage in what are commonly termed ‘conversion therapies,’ but offers pastoral accompaniment through prayer, sacramental life, and personal dialogue.”

Police are investigating whether Msgr. Rolland’s remarks violate a 2023 law that criminalizes attempts to alter sexual orientation. Violators face up to three years in prison.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat21 March
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Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent in the early ages of Christianity, was called Sitientes, taken from the first word of the original Introit of the Mass meaning "Thirsting." The Church was addressing her catechumens in the words of Isaiah and invites them to thirst after the grace to come and receive it…

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