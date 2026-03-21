Catholic World News

In Iceland, priest under police investigation for remarks on homosexuality

March 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: The chancellor of the Diocese of Reykjavík, Iceland, is under police investigation for remarks that he made about homosexuality.

Msgr. Jakob Rolland said on a radio program that “some individuals with same-sex attraction seek spiritual guidance within the Church, including those who wish to change aspects of their lives,” ZENIT News reported. “He emphasized that the Church does not engage in what are commonly termed ‘conversion therapies,’ but offers pastoral accompaniment through prayer, sacramental life, and personal dialogue.”

Police are investigating whether Msgr. Rolland’s remarks violate a 2023 law that criminalizes attempts to alter sexual orientation. Violators face up to three years in prison.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!