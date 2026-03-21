Catholic World News

US bishops back commission on Indian boarding schools

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In letters to members of House of Representatives and the Senate, the chairmen of four committees and subcommittees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops lent their support to Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act.

“The forced removal of children from their tribal lands and communities as part of federal boarding school policies was a moral failure that disregarded the unique culture and dignity of Indigenous peoples,” the bishops wrote. “Accounts from this era illustrate lasting trauma among those who were involuntarily brought to these schools.”

“As we continue to encourage greater access to and understanding of this painful history, the Catholic Church in the United States remains committed to transparency, to listening, and to humility,” the bishops added. “We remain dedicated to working with Native communities, government actors, and other religious traditions in efforts to bring about authentic healing and reconciliation.”

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