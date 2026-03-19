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Reread Amoris Laetitia in light of synodality, John Paul II Institute president writes

March 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences called for a rereading of Pope Francis’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love) in light of the synodality that gained prominence in the decade since its publication.

Amoris Laetitia applies the Second Vatican Council’s legacy “to the synodal process of exercising a clear-sighted discernment regarding the state of marriage and the family in today’s world,” Msgr. Philippe Bordeyne wrote in article published in the March 18 edition of the Vatican newspaper. “It invites us not to shy away from confronting the diversity of family situations, but rather to ground ourselves in the Bible.”

“Giving thanks for the manifold fruits of Amoris Laetitia, let us pray to the Master of the harvest to send laborers capable of discerning what the grace of God is preparing in the hearts of the men and women of our time,” Msgr. Bordeyne concluded.

Founded by Pope St. John Paul II in 1981, the Institute was refounded by Pope Francis in 2017.

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