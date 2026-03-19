Catholic World News

Israeli ambassador to the Vatican describes Iran war as the ‘most just war conceivable’

March 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Israel’s ambassador to the Holy See described the Iran war as the “most just war conceivable.”

“It’s the most just war conceivable, because when you say that every loss of human life is a tragedy, that includes the nearly, if not over, 40,000 Iranian lives [that] were massacred by their own regime,” Ambassador Yaron Sideman said in an interview with Elise Ann Allen of Crux.

“If the Iranian regime can do that to its own people, and if you see how casually they’re firing missiles indiscriminately at civilian populations all over the place, all over Middle East, Israel, Europe,” Ambassador Sideman added. “You realize how dangerous this regime is and that at the minimum, it has to be deprived of its ability to cause malice to other countries and individuals.”

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