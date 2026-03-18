Catholic World News

Archbishop Caccia condemns Islamophobia

March 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the new apostolic nuncio to the United States, spoke at a recent UN event commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Linking Islamophobia to lack of respect for other religions and for religious freedom, Archbishop Caccia said that “the growing instances of intolerance, discrimination and hostility targeting Muslims, Jews, Christians and followers of other traditional religions stem from a failure to recognize and defend the right to freedom of religion or belief.”

“The persistence of Islamophobia in the world is a clear reminder of how urgently religious freedom must be upheld,” he added. “Discrimination and violence against Muslims not only harm individuals, but also damages the spiritual, moral, and social fabric of societies at large, weakening the bonds of trust and solidarity that humanity particularly needs in the current international context.”

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