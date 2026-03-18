Archbishop Caccia condemns Islamophobia
March 18, 2026
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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the new apostolic nuncio to the United States, spoke at a recent UN event commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
Linking Islamophobia to lack of respect for other religions and for religious freedom, Archbishop Caccia said that “the growing instances of intolerance, discrimination and hostility targeting Muslims, Jews, Christians and followers of other traditional religions stem from a failure to recognize and defend the right to freedom of religion or belief.”
“The persistence of Islamophobia in the world is a clear reminder of how urgently religious freedom must be upheld,” he added. “Discrimination and violence against Muslims not only harm individuals, but also damages the spiritual, moral, and social fabric of societies at large, weakening the bonds of trust and solidarity that humanity particularly needs in the current international context.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
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Posted by: Crusader -
Today 11:43 AM ET USA
"International Day to Combat Islamophobia." Interesting. Europe is importing Muslims by the millions. In the past year all of the riots in the USA that I have seen have been against Jews and ICE agents. Given the many recent articles on religious freedom (Dignitatis Humanae) lately I wonder if there has been any reevaluation of whether a religion that calls for the elimination of all other religions should have equal freedom.