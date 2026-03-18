Catholic World News

Vatican official says digital missionaries should be rooted in prayer, Scripture

March 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a conference on March 17, a Vatican official said that digital missionaries, like other missionaries, should be rooted in prayer, Sacred Scripture, and the teaching of the Church.

“The digital missionary is no different from any other missionary: he or she must be a man or woman of the Church, with deep roots in prayer, Scripture, the Magisterium, and community life,” said Msgr. Lucio Adrian Ruiz, the secretary of the Dicastery for Communication.

He added:

Although the digital realm is a valuable tool for the initial proclamation, the mission cannot end there. Just as Jesus invited His disciples to ‘Come and see,’ so too must the digital mission lead beyond the screen—toward the community, the Eucharist, and a catechetical journey that enables one to discover the beauty of God’s presence within the Church.

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