Catholic World News

In election statement, Peru’s bishops warn against polarization

March 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Peruana

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the Peruvian Episcopal Conference warned against polarization in a statement ahead of the April general election. The election follows the removal of President José Jerí from office on February 17.

“We are deeply concerned by the profound social fragmentation currently afflicting our country,” the conference’s Permanent Council stated. “Political polarization, distrust of institutions, the use of power for private interests, political instability that hinders the development of serious policies, ever-widening social gaps, and the weakening of the communal fabric all generate a climate of confrontation.”

“We invite citizens to evaluate whether the moral integrity, the ethical track record, and the proposals of those aspiring to govern the country are truly oriented toward the common good,” the bishops continued. “Our country needs leaders characterized by honesty, transparency, and consistency between their words and their actions—individuals capable of exercising power with responsibility, competence, and an authentic spirit of service.”

“An authentic democracy demands respect for the Rule of Law, for institutions, and for civic participation,” the bishops added. “From this same perspective, it is important to assess the candidates’ commitment to upholding human dignity, protecting individual rights, ensuring public safety, fostering social inclusion, and respecting the cultural diversity of our country.”

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