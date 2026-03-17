Catholic World News

Palestinian president, Pope Leo speak about ‘alarming’ situation in Middle East

March 17, 2026

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Pope Leo XIV spoke by telephone on March 16.

“This morning, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received a telephone call from His Excellency Mr Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, concerning the alarming developments in the conflict in the Middle East and the living conditions of the Palestinian people,” the Holy See Press Office said in a brief statement.

“During the conversation, the Holy Father reaffirmed the Holy See’s commitment to achieving peace through political and diplomatic dialogue, as well as through full respect for international law,” the statement concluded.

For his part, President Abbas “expressed his gratitude to the Pope for his principled humanitarian stance, including calls to end the war in the Gaza Strip and the pursuit of peace based on the two-state solution, as well as his rejection of unilateral actions that undermine the prospects for peace,” according to WAFA, the Palestinian News and Information Agency.

President Abbas discussed the situation in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza. He condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon, as well as the “brutal Iranian attacks” on Arab states, according to the WAFA report.

The WAFA report concluded:

For his part, Pope Leo XIV reaffirmed the Vatican’s steadfast support for the rights of the Palestinian people and the attainment of peace in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, stressing the importance of ensuring the continued delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip. The Pope also expressed hope for an end to the suffering of the Lebanese people as a result of the war, calling for the cessation of hostilities and the realization of peace, justice, and security for all countries in the region. President Abbas and Pope Leo XIV exchanged greetings on the occasion of the approaching holidays of Eid al-Fitr and Easter, and agreed to maintain ongoing communication and consultation between the two sides.

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