Catholic World News

Pope Leo takes possession of apartment in Apostolic Palace

March 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV, who has lived at the Palace of the Holy Office since his election, took possession of the papal apartment at the Apostolic Palace on March 14, following a renovation.

Pope Francis chose not to stay in the papal apartment, instead residing in Domus Sanctae Marthae, the Vatican guest house, during his 12-year pontificate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Mon16 March
Lent

Monday of the Fourth Week of Lent

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During the next two weeks the Gospel for each Lenten weekday Mass is from St. John. We shall read, day after day, about the growing hostility against Jesus that climaxed in the horror of Good Friday. The tragedy begins today on a happy note—a continuation of yesterday’s Laetare Sunday spirit. —The Vatican II…

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