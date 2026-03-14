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Pope, on International Day of Mathematics, encourages AI research with moral dimension

March 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in Pope Leo XIV’s name to participants in a webinar for the International Day of Mathematics.

“His Holiness encourages the participants to consider how mathematicians can be hopeful signs to the wider world,” Cardinal Parolin wrote in his March 13 message. “In this regard, an especially fruitful area of research is the use of algorithms, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence.”

“Such a task requires not just intellectual effort and ingenuity but an integral growth of the whole person, in order to encompass the moral dimension of these emerging technologies,” Cardinal Parolin added, as he recalled the Pontiff’s “own time as a teacher of mathematics and physics.”

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