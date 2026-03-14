Catholic World News

Nuncio brings food to villages in southern Lebanon; 3 Christians killed in drone attack

March 14, 2026

Archbishop Paolo Borgia, the apostolic nuncio to Lebanon, brought food to Christian villages in southern Lebanon that have been affected by the current war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Vatican newspaper reported on “the constant visits by the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Paolo Borgia, and the Secretary of the Apostolic Nunciature, Msgr. Jakub Tomaszewski, to the villages in the south—particularly those with a Christian presence.”

“The Pontifical Representative attended the funeral of Fr. Pierre Al-Rahi and, in recent days, has continued to visit the southern communities, which are deeply marked by grief over the loss of their loved ones,” L’Osservatore Romano reported on March 13. “Yesterday, three Christians were killed by a drone in Dein Ebel while attempting to repair an antenna. Archbishop Borgia often brings humanitarian aid with him to help alleviate food shortages, and—above all—he conveys the Holy Father’s closeness to these communities, which have been so unjustly affected by the conflict.”

Father Pierre Al-Rahi (also spelled el-Raï) was killed on March 9 during an Israeli attack on Al-Qlayaa, Lebanon; the nuncio attended the funeral Mass on March 11.

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