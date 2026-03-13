Catholic World News

Basra archbishop becomes administrator of Chaldean Catholic Church

March 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Habib Hormiz Jajou Al Nawfali of Basra, Iraq, has become the administrator of the Chaldean Catholic Church until the election of a new Patriarch.

Archbishop Jajou is the senior member (by date of episcopal ordination) of the Permanent Synod of the Chaldean Catholic Church. The prelate’s appointment, the Chaldean Patriarchate stated, was made in accord with the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches (n. 127).

On March 10, Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako, 76, the Eastern Catholic church’s Patriarch since 2013.

