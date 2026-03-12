Catholic World News

Cardinal Mathieu meets with Pope following evacuation from Tehran

March 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Cardinal Dominique Mathieu, O.F.M. Conv., on March 11.

The Belgian priest was appointed the Latin-rite archbishop of Tehran-Ispahan, Iran, in 2021 and created a cardinal in 2024. He left Iran with Italian embassy staff and arrived in Rome on March 8.

