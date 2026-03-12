Catholic World News

Lebanese foreign minister requests Holy See’s help to preserve Christian presence there

March 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office confirmed that that Lebanon’s minister of foreign affairs called his Vatican counterpart on March 10 to request the Holy See’s help in preserving the Christian presence in southern Lebanon amid Israeli attacks on Hezbollah forces in the region.

“I asked the Holy See to intervene and mediate to help preserve the Christian presence in those villages, whose residents have always supported the Lebanese state and its official military institutions, and have never departed from this commitment,” Youssef Rajji said in a social media post.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, affirmed that “the Holy See is making all the necessary diplomatic contacts to halt the escalation in Lebanon and to prevent the displacement of citizens from their lands,” Rajji added.

