Catholic World News

Keep churches open, Bahrain’s crown prince says in show of support for Catholic community

March 12, 2026

Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain visited the cathedral there to express his support for the Catholic community amid Iranian attacks on the nation.

“The crown prince has asked to leave churches open for the spiritual support of the faithful,” Bishop Aldo Berardi, O.SS.T., the vicar apostolic of Northern Arabia, said following the visit.

Agenzia Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, reported that “Christian religious leaders expressed great appreciation for the Kingdom’s continued support, under the leadership of His Majesty, in consolidating the values of coexistence and respect for religious pluralism. They also commended the safe and secure environment provided and protected by the kingdom, which encourages people to practice their faith freely.”

The nation of 1.6 million, located in the Persian Gulf (map), is 77% Muslim, 12% Christian, and 9% Hindu; Islam is the state religion. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2022.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!