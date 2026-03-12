Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to slain Lebanese priest, renews appeal for prayer for peace

March 12, 2026

Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to Father Pierre el-Raï as he renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

The Maronite priest was killed on March 9 during an Israeli attack on Al-Qlayaa, Lebanon.

“Today in Qlayaa, Lebanon, the funeral of Father Pierre El Raii, Maronite parish priest of one of the Christian villages in southern Lebanon, is being celebrated,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his March 11 general audience. “These villages are once again experiencing the tragedy of war. I am close to all the Lebanese people at this time of grave trial.”

“In Arabic, ‘El Raii’ means ‘the shepherd,’“ the Pope continued. “Father Pierre was a true shepherd, who always stayed beside his people, with the love and sacrifice of Jesus the Good Shepherd. As soon as he heard that some parishioners had been wounded in a bombing, he rushed to help them without hesitation. May the Lord grant that the blood he shed be a seed of peace for beloved Lebanon.”

The Pope added:

Dear brothers and sisters, let us continue to pray for peace in Iran and throughout the Middle East, especially for the many civilian victims, including many innocent children. May our prayer be a comfort to those who suffer and a seed of hope for the future.

