Leading European prelate stresses prayer, Divine Mercy at Mass for peace

March 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE) emphasized the importance of prayer for peace at a Mass at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“Vilnius is the city where, through St. Faustina, the world heard the message of God’s mercy anew,” Archbishop Gintaras Grušas preached on March 11, at a special Mass for peace. “Here the image of the Merciful Jesus was painted. Here the truth was proclaimed again that evil does not have the final word.”

“Prayer for peace may seem too simple,” he continued. “We may be tempted to underestimate it ... Evil is not limitless. Violence is not all-powerful. War is not the ultimate reality. God’s mercy is stronger.”

He added:

Today the world is again wounded. Ukraine suffers. The Holy Land bleeds. Many conflicts remain in the shadows ... [Yet] every heart that calls upon God becomes a place where a limit is set to evil. Peace begins with a heart that allows God to purify it.

