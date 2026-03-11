Catholic World News

Mexican bishops rue women’s day vandalism of churches

March 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Mexican Episcopal Conference expressed dismay at the vandalism of churches on International Women’s Day (March 8), including a seventeenth-century parish church in San Luis Potosí.

“Churches are places of prayer, encounter, and solace for thousands of people, especially for those seeking spiritual comfort after suffering injustice,” the bishops said in a statement. “Hence, we find the violence directed toward these places of hope and peace deeply troubling as violence will never lead to peace.”

“May the pain suffered by women not divide us, but rather inspire us to seek paths of justice, dialogue, encounter, and fraternity,” the bishops added.

