Catholic World News

NBC poll: Pope Leo XIV held in highest esteem among public personalities

March 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has the highest favorability rating among seven American public personalities, according to an NBC poll.

42% of Americans “very positive” or “somewhat positive” view of the Pontiff, while 8% have a negative view.

Other personalities in the survey were Stephen Colbert, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, President Donald Trump, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!