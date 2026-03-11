Catholic World News

Missing priest found dead in southern Mexico

March 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A 53-year-old priest who was reported missing in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has been found dead.

Father Juan Manuel Zavala Madrigal disappeared after celebrating Mass in a different community from the one in which he lived.

