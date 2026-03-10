Catholic World News

Luxembourg includes ‘freedom to abort’ in its constitution

March 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a 48-6 vote, Luxembourg’s legislature enshrined the “freedom to abort” in the nation’s constitution. Abortion has been legal there since 1978.

Located in Western Europe, the nation of 690,000 (map) is 72% Christian (70% Catholic) and 4% Muslim.

