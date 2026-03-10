Catholic World News

Bishop says churches remain open in UAE, Oman

March 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia said in an interview that “our churches remain open and the celebration of the Eucharist continues regularly” in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Bishop Paolo Martinelli, OFM Cap, told the National Catholic Reporter that “there have been several attacks, especially targeting the main cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai. However, we must acknowledge that the Emirati defense system has responded effectively, intercepting almost all of them.”

“For this reason, although people are understandably shaken by what is happening in the region, they also feel reassured by the protection provided by the local authorities,” he added. “In general, the life of our communities continues in a regular way, even though some pastoral activities have been adapted to the current circumstances.”

