Pope, replying to letter, laments violence against women

March 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV decried violence against women, in a reply to a letter whose author implored him, “Pope Leo, help us to stop violence against women.”

Women “are a sign of contradiction in this confused, uncertain and violent society, because they point us towards values of faith, freedom, equality, generativity, hope, solidarity and justice,” the Pope wrote in his reply. “Violence, any violence, is the line that divides civilization from barbarism.”

“We must never underestimate an act of violence, and we must not be afraid to denounce violence, including the climate of justification that mitigates or denies responsibility,” he continued. “Walking together in mutual respect for our humanity is not a dream, but the only possible reality for building a world of light for all.”

The exchange was published in Piazza San Pietro, a magazine published under the Vatican basilica’s auspices. Pope Leo has continued his predecessor’s custom of answering one letter in each issue.

