Bosnia and Herzegovina’s leaders meet with Pontiff

March 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The three members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina met with Pope Leo XIV on March 9.

The nation’s leaders then met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

According to a Vatican statement, the parties discussed the “need for inclusive and constructive dialogue in order to ensure the stability of the country and the juridical and social equality of all its constituent peoples,” as well as “peace and security in the Western Balkans and the repercussions of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.”

Bosnia and Herzegovina, a Balkan nation of 3.7 million (map), is 50% Christian (40% Orthodox, 10% Catholic) and 46% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Sarajevo, the nation’s capital, in 2015.

